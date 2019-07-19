The Port of Napier recently announced it is to offer as an initial public offering (IPO) 45 per cent of the company.

Discussions and deliberations on how to create then expand a breakwater port at Napier (Port of Napier) are not new and have occurred for nearly 150 years.

The most divisive politics in Hawke's Bay's history were over the creation and expansion of the breakwater port versus developing the inner harbour in Ahuriri.

Napier's inner harbour at Ahuriri was too small to allow bigger ships to offload their cargo, so they anchored in the roadstead (out in Hawke Bay)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: