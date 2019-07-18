Jim Adams (Letters, July 3) I have given thought to electric vehicles (EVs) and I disagree with you on a few points.

Currently, most manufacturers are offering eight-year/160,000km warranties for their batteries and newer technologies are indicating that batteries will be lasting much longer than the equivalent petrol engine. So frequent battery replacement is not realistic.

Also the range of the newer EVs is becoming less of a hindrance.

EVs are cheap to run in terms of power at the equivalent cost of 30 cents per litre of petrol.

So, for the doubling of your pension a week you must be travelling thousands of kilometres a week.

Seriously, doing 250km a week will only cost you about $7 in power costs.

On top of that there are no oil changes and minimal repairs as there are 80 per cent fewer moving parts. I have not even noticed any difference in my power bill.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell cars are not the answer yet. They might be for trucks and heavy vehicles but not for cars.

They are very expensive and finding sources of clean hydrogen is a problem. Battery electric cars are still $30k more expensive than the equivalent petrol vehicle and hydrogen vehicles are $60k more so they are even more expensive.

Remember when cell phones were a brick and cost the earth.

EVs within two years will do the same when car companies ramp up, manufacturing efficiencies set in along with volume economies.

That said, I think that hydrogen vehicle will still be the poor cousin when the dust settles.



Martin Sharp

Rotorua



Thank you

Thank you to Katie Williams (Letters, July 16 ) for her selfless involvement in the community helping to alleviate isolation and loneliness especially amongst those of the older age demographic.

For untold years Katie has contributed in an entirely voluntary capacity in many fields and facets of caring and sharing, finally receiving a QSM in 2016 in appreciation and well-deserved acknowledgement.

Katie welcomes literally everyone with her hugs of embracement and her heart is so huge it is at bursting point; I don't mean that in a medical capacity either.

We love Katie to bits and salute her endeavours; also her helper Anneke too, without whom Katie might struggle to share so much of her valuable time and the giving to others. Our humble Katie does more than most to promote inclusiveness.



Eleanor Ashcroft

Sunnybrook

