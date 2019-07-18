Jim Adams (Letters, July 3) I have given thought to electric vehicles (EVs) and I disagree with you on a few points.

Currently, most manufacturers are offering eight-year/160,000km warranties for their batteries and newer technologies are indicating that batteries will be lasting much longer than the equivalent petrol engine. So frequent battery replacement is not realistic.

Also the range of the newer EVs is becoming less of a hindrance.

EVs are cheap to run in terms of power at the equivalent cost of 30 cents per litre of petrol.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

So, for the doubling of your pension a

Related articles:

Thank you