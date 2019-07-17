Napier City councillor Kirsten Wise hasn't wasted a moment getting into her mayoral campaign after learning she will be challenged by former MP Chris Tremain.

Tremain announced his candidacy late on Tuesday, three days ahead of the opening of nominations, while two-term councillor Wise had confirmed her plans in January.

On Wednesday she issued her first campaign media release, saying she "welcomes the arrival of Chris Tremain into the race to become the city's mayor", and adding: "Now voters can hear and see a real contest of ideas about the future of Napier."

But her electoral powhiri also threw down

