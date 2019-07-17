Napier City councillor Kirsten Wise hasn't wasted a moment getting into her mayoral campaign after learning she will be challenged by former MP Chris Tremain.

Tremain announced his candidacy late on Tuesday, three days ahead of the opening of nominations, while two-term councillor Wise had confirmed her plans in January.

On Wednesday she issued her first campaign media release, saying she "welcomes the arrival of Chris Tremain into the race to become the city's mayor", and adding: "Now voters can hear and see a real contest of ideas about the future of Napier."

But her electoral powhiri also threw down the gauntlet, asking where the 2005-2014 MP and former Minister of Local Government stands on her own pet-subjects such as clean water, investigating the removal of chlorine in that water and an end to council's expensive vanity projects.

"We wait to hear what his vision for the future of Napier really is," she said.

Chris Tremain said he'd reveal his stance as the campaign progressed. Photo / Warren Buckland

"I have spent six years listening to our community and hearing their ideas on how to create a vibrant, caring city for all who live, work and play here. I am looking forward to continuing these conversations when I am Mayor and making them a reality.

"I've spent the last six years as a councillor frustrated by the way our council has been led and battling against the uninformed decisions being made," she said. "I've consistently been bringing the concerns of people to the council table, successfully shelving the velodrome, taking the lead on the restoration of the War Memorial and, most recently fighting against spending at least $41.3 million on a new aquatic centre when we have brown dirty water coming out of our household taps.

"People tell me again and again they are simply being ignored by the council," she said.

"So enough is enough. Where does Chris Tremain stand on the issues I have fought on such as; clean water, investigating the removal of chlorine in that water and an end to council's expensive vanity projects?"

Responding to Tremain's emphasis on his roles as credentials for the job, Wise said: "It's not enough to just talk about 'leadership'. It needs to be leadership that actually listens to what Napier residents want and need."

Tremain wasn't being drawn into the debate too prematurely, saying:

"I am surprised that Kirsten does not think that leadership credentials are relevant to the role of Mayor. Demonstrating that a candidate has a history of successful leadership on a local and national level is fundamental to the position I would have thought.

"The issues that Kirsten raises are important," he said. "I will announce my position on these, and my wider vision for the beautiful City of Napier, over the period of the campaign."

Nominations for the 2019 Local Elections being held throughout the country, Mayoralties, council positions and other positions such as those on regional councils and district health boards, open on Friday and close on August 16.

Postal voting starts with the delivery of papers to constituents on September 20 and ends at midday on October 12.