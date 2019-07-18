On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
She had bought the shoes "for a few hundred dollars" while in Singapore about three years ago but had rarely worn them as they were "just a bit too high" — although she has always had a soft spot for high heels.
"I'm 60 now — so time to get rid of the high high heels."
The creator of the high-heel potted plants, Joy Turner of Taradale, was creatively inspired when she spotted the shoes.
If they were not to make a sale as shoes then why not a couple of attractive mini-gardens?
She has long been a supporter of the Salvation army so set to work to create something special.
"It's a hobby thing - I like creating stuff," she said.
"I also love gardening so put the two together."
She chose some hardy succulents for the plants and they have loved their new home.
"Just nice to do something a little different ... try things."
Salvation Army's Napier Team Leader Stephen Wallis said he was pleased the shoe-plant display had brought smiles to many and attracted peoples' attention to the shop.
"Good to hear," he said, adding that after hearing about the potted shoes he wanted to go and have a look for himself.