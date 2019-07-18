A pair of designer high-heeled shoes now flowering beautifully in a creative display have ended up planting some great comments on line.

"It's been a lot of fun," Napier woman Elizabeth Biswell said as she checked out another couple of responses after she posted the photo which was taken on Tuesday.

She is a long-time supporter of the Salvation Army and donated them, along with another couple of pairs of shoes, to their Taradale shop several months ago.

But they had not sold — which did not really surprise her as they were overly high-heeled and certainly an acquired taste.

"I have always supported them and like to take things in there," she said.

She was delighted to see they had been put to eye-catching use and her friend who was with her took a shot and posted it on Facebook.

The responses had equally delighted her.

Someone remarked that her feet must smell like roses now, while another amused watcher said "the rocks must make them uncomfortable to wear though".

The shoes had certainly drawn plenty of admiring attention.

"Good on them, I'm happy because it gets people in there and it makes people smile — it's good fun," Biswell said.

"I loved it when I spotted them."

She had bought the shoes "for a few hundred dollars" while in Singapore about three years ago but had rarely worn them as they were "just a bit too high" — although she has always had a soft spot for high heels.

"I'm 60 now — so time to get rid of the high high heels."

High end pot plants.

The creator of the high-heel potted plants, Joy Turner of Taradale, was creatively inspired when she spotted the shoes.

If they were not to make a sale as shoes then why not a couple of attractive mini-gardens?

She has long been a supporter of the Salvation army so set to work to create something special.

"It's a hobby thing - I like creating stuff," she said.

"I also love gardening so put the two together."

She chose some hardy succulents for the plants and they have loved their new home.

"Just nice to do something a little different ... try things."

Salvation Army's Napier Team Leader Stephen Wallis said he was pleased the shoe-plant display had brought smiles to many and attracted peoples' attention to the shop.

"Good to hear," he said, adding that after hearing about the potted shoes he wanted to go and have a look for himself.

"So I might shoot out at lunchtime."