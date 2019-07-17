On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
According to the trust's research New Zealand also has the highest mortality rate for people aged 10 to 24 years - around 35 deaths per 100,000 people.
This is driven by its relatively high youth suicide rate and youth road toll.
In these areas, New Zealand ranked near or at the bottom of the rankings at nearly every level - early teens, late teens and over-20s.
"My mission is to not only get more awareness out there, help further lift the stigma and open up more discussion pathways," Kelly said.
"But also advocate fighting depression through healthy lifestyle and exercise."
He believes the veil on depression and anxiety in men needs to be lifted and while people are more aware of it, it is still not as talked about as it could be.
"Male depression and anxiety is hard to talk about because men are, quite often, worried about what other bros will say. They have a 'she'll be right' attitude.
"It is a very isolating thing, and there's still a lot of stigma attached to it especially with males."
Kelly said he hopes to, at the least, have his state of mind a bit more in check after the ride.
"I would also like to help other people follow my lead and raise funds for Youthline and Ignite Sports Trust.
"We are here to generate funds for youth to access recreational sports programmes and education on healthy lifestyles and leadership through Ignite Sports Trust.
"New Zealand tamariki and youth are our future, and we're not investing. They need more ears listening, hearts giving and leaders enduring."
He also hopes to raise funds to provide a safe environment for troubled youth to discuss their issues, and "come up with healthy coping strategies and not feel like there's no one they can reach out to, through Youthline NZ".
"Through healthy lifestyle, education and compassion, we can change this country's grim statistics, if only a little to begin with, and help break through the stigma by spreading awareness and talking to each other."
Kelly will be leaving Pettigrew Arena, Napier on Friday around 5.30am, he will be in Hastings between 6.40 and 7am.
He will make it to Christchurch on July 22, rest for two days and will be in Invercargill on July 30th.
Follow his journey on https://www.facebook.com/BeatingRockBottomTheRide/
*Where to get help: Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7) Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7) Youth services: (06) 3555 906 Youthline: 0800 376 633 Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7) Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm) The Word ? Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7) Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155 ? CASPER Suicide Prevention If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.