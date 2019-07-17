Napier resident Jamie Kelly, 29, has lost friends and family to suicide and he's been suffering from depression ever since he was 14.

Now he wants to raise awareness about male depression and youth suicide and combat his own depression along the way, but he's doing it with a point of difference.

Wearing a Spiderman suit, Kelly will be 'Beating Rock Bottom. From Top to Bottom NZ' and cycling 1200kms from Napier to Invercargill.

He leaves Pettigrew Arena on Friday.

He will be supported by Youthline NZ and Ignite Sports Trust for kids, who both provide services which coincide with his cause.

"I'll be lightening the mood a little by taking pictures and videos at each stop in a Spiderman suit, maybe even biking small legs in it, and wearing the suit might get people interested to talk.

"I will be cycling approximately 160km per day. Part of the reason why I am doing it is for myself- my mental fortitude and fitness and as a means of combating my own depression.

"But the more important part is starting a discussion and promoting awareness about it and youth suicide here in New Zealand. "

New Zealand has the highest suicide rate for teenagers and young people among 19 of the world's developed, wealthy countries.

It also ranks poorly in terms of adolescent suicide, pregnancies and deaths related to cancer and respiratory illness, according to British healthcare think tank Nuffield Trust.

According to the trust's research New Zealand also has the highest mortality rate for people aged 10 to 24 years - around 35 deaths per 100,000 people.

This is driven by its relatively high youth suicide rate and youth road toll.

In these areas, New Zealand ranked near or at the bottom of the rankings at nearly every level - early teens, late teens and over-20s.

"My mission is to not only get more awareness out there, help further lift the stigma and open up more discussion pathways," Kelly said.

"But also advocate fighting depression through healthy lifestyle and exercise."

He believes the veil on depression and anxiety in men needs to be lifted and while people are more aware of it, it is still not as talked about as it could be.

Jamie Kelly, 29, is cycling 160km a day in a Spiderman suit. Photo/Warren Buckland

"Male depression and anxiety is hard to talk about because men are, quite often, worried about what other bros will say. They have a 'she'll be right' attitude.

"It is a very isolating thing, and there's still a lot of stigma attached to it especially with males."

Kelly said he hopes to, at the least, have his state of mind a bit more in check after the ride.

"I would also like to help other people follow my lead and raise funds for Youthline and Ignite Sports Trust.

"We are here to generate funds for youth to access recreational sports programmes and education on healthy lifestyles and leadership through Ignite Sports Trust.

"New Zealand tamariki and youth are our future, and we're not investing. They need more ears listening, hearts giving and leaders enduring."

He also hopes to raise funds to provide a safe environment for troubled youth to discuss their issues, and "come up with healthy coping strategies and not feel like there's no one they can reach out to, through Youthline NZ".

"Through healthy lifestyle, education and compassion, we can change this country's grim statistics, if only a little to begin with, and help break through the stigma by spreading awareness and talking to each other."

Kelly will be leaving Pettigrew Arena, Napier on Friday around 5.30am, he will be in Hastings between 6.40 and 7am.

He will make it to Christchurch on July 22, rest for two days and will be in Invercargill on July 30th.

Follow his journey on https://www.facebook.com/BeatingRockBottomTheRide/



*Where to get help:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

The Word ? Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155 ? CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.