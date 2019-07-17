Napier resident Jamie Kelly, 29, has lost friends and family to suicide and he's been suffering from depression ever since he was 14.

Now he wants to raise awareness about male depression and youth suicide and combat his own depression along the way, but he's doing it with a point of difference.

Wearing a Spiderman suit, Kelly will be 'Beating Rock Bottom. From Top to Bottom NZ' and cycling 1200kms from Napier to Invercargill.

He leaves Pettigrew Arena on Friday.

He will be supported by Youthline NZ and Ignite Sports Trust for kids, who both provide services which coincide with

