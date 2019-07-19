The late Rich Marshall certainly left his photographic mark on the pages of Napier's Daily Telegraph during the more than 30 years of service behind the lens that he put it.

And on two historic moments in the evolution of the newspaper business in Hawke's Bay, and New Zealand for that matter, he left a colourful mark.

One of those marks was 40 years ago this month when he used colour film to shoot pictures at the McLean Park rugby clash between Hawke's Bay and the touring French side.

The match was on July 3, 1979, and the following day

