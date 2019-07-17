The revised proposal for a Special Housing Area at Ngongotahā seems to be major improvement.

The homes to be built in Stage 1 have been reduced to at least 27 and on land unlikely to be flooded. There are, however, serious unresolved problems.

Recent population and economic growth indicators have not been used to recalculate the scale of housing demand, especially for affordable housing.

Reliable flood modelling has not been completed by Bay of Plenty Regional Council engineers to safeguard potential homeowners in the revised SHA1 and current homeowners below the Waiteti bridge.

Advertisement

The council's resource consenting processes were proven inadequate by the April 29, 2018 flash flood and have yet to be reformed.

Appropriate infrastructure, such as roading, has not been provided or planned for Ngongotahā.

Stormwater modelling recommended by regional engineers has not been completed, nor mitigations developed to do with runoff and erosion, especially for the floodable properties below the Waiteti Bridge.

Ngāti Ngāraranui, mana whenua, has not been respected with authentic consultations. Their legitimate concerns include the recognition of Te Auputa o Te Toto and their kaitiakitanga responsibilities over the stream, preventing the potential flooding of homes below the Waiteti bridge, and clearing the accumulated silt and debris from the mouth of the Waiteti.

It is not enough to say "buyer beware". The council would have been wiser not to recommend that the Associate Minister Jenny Salesa gazette the SHA until these issues had been settled.

Reynold Macpherson

Mayoral candidate for Rotorua



Let's put this method behind us

As a tourist city we could teach the world a lesson in hygiene.

I refer to the way cafes and some restaurants deal with their chairs.

The usual method of cleaning the floor is to lift the padded chairs and place them upside down with the padded seat on the eating part of the table.

These chairs have been in contact for many hours with an assortment of posteriors, and goodness knows what has been passed on during this time.

Over a period of months I dread to think what has found its way onto the table.

Washing the tables down is not the answer - it is a disgusting habit and should be outlawed.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz