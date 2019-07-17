Major changes to improve traffic flow on one of the city's most congested roads have been a long time coming, residents say.

However, business owners on 15th Ave fear that some of the changes will have a huge impact on their day-to-day work.

From July 22, construction will start to add traffic lights at the 15th Ave intersection with Burrows St, a new bus and T3 lane between Mayfair and Scantlebury streets and an exit from Grace Rd on to 15th Ave.

The Turret Rd slip road will be closed and a new shared walkway/cycleway linking to Mayfair St will

