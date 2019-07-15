They may not be leaving England with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy but Tauranga's cricket stars Kane Williamson and Trent Boult will return home having inspired many young cricketers aspiring to make their mark in the sport one day.

Without actually losing - either the final or the following Super Over - the Black Caps lost the World Cup final against England on Monday morning in what is possibly the greatest ODI ever played.

Despite the teams being tied, the Williamson-captained squad lost by zero runs after the match was sent to a Super Over to determine the winner,

