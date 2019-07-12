Voyager 2023 media awards
How the Bay's future sporting stars can become the next Kane Williamson

Kristin Macfarlane
By
16 mins to read
Eleven young Western Bay athletes who are already well on their way to sporting glory. Photos / NZME

Tauranga is filled with talented young athletes ready to make their mark on the world. We've already produced world-class athletes such as Kane Williamson, Sam Cane, Trent Boult, Ben and Sam O'Dea and Rose Keddell.

