The car went under the truck and trailer, which rolled. Colson was left hanging in his seatbelt with a “munted” left leg, and was helped out of the cab by two drivers who stopped to help.

He spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times last week about his “long recovery”, after recently returning to work after 11 months off.

“Surgeons told me I would be at least a year out of action before I could even think of going to work.”

Colson said he spent about five weeks at Tauranga and Waikato Hospitals, having nine surgeries.

He had an ankle replacement and “a whole lot of steel work” added to his foot.

“There was nothing left - no bones or anything left in my foot.”

Graeme 'Skinny' Colson said he had an ankle replacement and steel work added to his left foot. Photo / Supplied

Colson said it was “really touch and go” with losing his leg. He “luckily” still had it thanks to a successful skin graft.

After being discharged from hospital, Colson faced a “long recovery at home”.

His employer owned a wheelchair and wheelchair-mobility car which Colson used, allowing him and his wife Arlene to go out for coffee or to the park.

“I could get out and about. I wasn’t stuck ... doing nothing.”

He had regular visits from district nurses and his “absolutely fantastic” ACC physiotherapist prescribed him exercises to rebuild his strength.

Graeme 'Skinny' Colson used a mobility scooter after being discharged from hospital.

Colson used crutches for a few weeks before walking again, two to three months after leaving hospital.

“I’ve been walking on my own ever since.

“It sure was a challenge but it was eyes forward, never ever doubted getting back to the best that I could be.”

The scene of the fatal crash on State Highway 2 at Pukehina on July 8, 2024.

Colson said he was back to about 60% to 70% “of being normal”.

“I don’t know how much more I’m going to improve - probably not a super lot.”

Colson said he could not run or “jump out of the truck”.

“You’ve just got to be really careful because if anything goes wrong with my leg, I will lose it.”

He also wore a bandage “that keeps pressure on the leg all the way up to the knee to stop the swelling”.

Graeme 'Skinny' Colson was driving a truck transporting soil when he was involved in a car crash on State Highway 2 at Pukehina on July 8, 2024.

Colson said the truck he was driving that day was written off and his employer had bought a new automatic truck.

“I don’t have a lot of foot movement so it’s hard to rotate your leg up and down on pedals.”

Walking on uneven ground and hillsides was “a little bit tricky”.

“But at least I’m mobile.”

Colson wears specialised footwear fitted with orthotics.

He was “absolutely thrilled” to be back at work.

“After racing speedway all my life and being a winner and wanting to win … you’ve just got to treat life like that.”

A police spokeswoman said police continued to investigate the crash.

The chief coroner’s office confirmed Blakeborough’s case was active before the coroner. No other updates could be provided.

