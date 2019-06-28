Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Rugby: Mike Delany - All Black, Crusader, Bay of Plenty Steamer and coach

Kristin Macfarlane
By
6 mins to read
Mike Delany is looking forward to his new role as assistant coach of the Bay of Plenty Steamers. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mike Delany is looking forward to his new role as assistant coach of the Bay of Plenty Steamers. Photo / Andrew Warner

His illustrious career boasts 77 games for the Bay Steamers, a Super Rugby title with the Crusaders and a test for the All Blacks — but it's his latest role that Mike Delany says may

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times