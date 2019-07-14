Alexandra Madsen has always had her sights set on placing at the World Championships for scootering.

But with no such thing available for women, she has been waiting - breaking the glass ceiling as she went.

Now at 21, Madsen is the second best in the world, having placed at the World Roller Games in Barcelona.

Fresh off her flight back to Napier, Madsen said she is "stoked" to have gotten as far as she did.

"I always said that one day I wish to go to a worlds women's comp and every year I wished for it and eventually

