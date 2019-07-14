Alexandra Madsen has always had her sights set on placing at the World Championships for scootering.

But with no such thing available for women, she has been waiting - breaking the glass ceiling as she went.

Now at 21, Madsen is the second best in the world, having placed at the World Roller Games in Barcelona.

Fresh off her flight back to Napier, Madsen said she is "stoked" to have gotten as far as she did.

"I always said that one day I wish to go to a worlds women's comp and every year I wished for it and eventually I got there.

"I was just really happy to attend, but having that competition shows girls around the world that want to get into scootering, that it is not just a boys' sport.

Alexandra Madsen, during the Women's World Finals in Barcelona. Photo / Supplied.

"This was such a big thing for the girls' scootering community and I'm super proud of what the girls have achieved," she said.

However, when she arrived at the venue for the competition, Madsen says she felt she "couldn't adapt to the park".

"I think it was more just the atmosphere. It was a way different atmosphere to what I had been used to and all the ramps were different, so I had to adjust to those very quickly.

"I managed to in the end so I was super happy with that, she said."

Mum, Sandy Madsen says her daughter's passion quickly turned into an "obsession" where she would be at the nearest skatepark almost every day.

"When people think of scootering they just think of the push scooter. In New Zealand, it is an unknown extreme sport. It is actually gymnastics on wheels."

However, she never really thought much of it when Alexandra said she wanted to go to Worlds all those years ago. "She's proven me wrong all the way.

"When she was little she would play on her skateboard and scooter down our long driveway but in her teens she's really gotten into it," Sandy said.

Because there weren't many girls, she has had to compete against the boys.

"I really think that made her a lot tougher and worked in her favour in the long run.

"Being a girl, it's being all on her own and she's had to teach herself, but in saying that she's had some really supportive friends that push each other and challenge each other to get better.

"It's about time she's finally recognised for everything she's done. She's put Napier on the map, she's hopefully put scootering on the map, and she's hopefully gotten more girls into it. But she's done NZ proud and NZ doesn't really know."

Sandy said she couldn't watch the finals, which were at 4.30am (NZT) as she was too nervous, but found out from her niece.

"I just wanted her to place. I didn't care where she got. She had already won my heart by actually qualifying and going there."

Madsen received 2000 euros at the competition.

She is also sponsored some of the biggest scooter brands in the world including Fuzion Pro Scooters and Scooter Pro NZ.

Without sponsorships, they believe it would have been an even "harder road".

Bay Skate manager, Justin Dwyer said has known Alex for years and says she is an "awesome role model".

"Alex has taken just cruising around on a scooter to a whole new level. She has seriously worked so hard to get to where she is.

"The girls come and go - they sort of grow out of it but Alex stuck to it and put her heart and soul into it and look at where it has put her now."

He says it shows that you don't have to be from the States, or from "some crazy country with some crazy facility to train and practice".

Alex says she will be working at Bay Skate and plans to travel and attend a lot more competition in the future.

"For somebody of her calibre to be on our team to teach the youngsters and hopefully grow the female side of the sport would be just incredible," Dwyer said.

Alex now has her sights set on Nitro Circus - a goal which is "worrying" for Sandy, but one that she has no doubt she will achieve.

"I just want to say a massive thanks to everyone that got me to Barcelona, so my friends and family, and I have a lot of sponsors.

A parade to celebrate Alex' achievement will be held down Emerson St on Tuesday midday. A barbecue at Bay Skate will follow.