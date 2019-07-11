BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Moving to music is an excellent way for children to develop co-ordination and body awareness, says Ruakākā ballet teacher Kristin Orr.

Orr, who runs the Bream Bay Ballet school based at Ruakākā hall, has given an hour of her time each week in Term 2 for the past two years to help a group of Ruakākā students with their mobility.

The school chose seven students based on how beneficial it would be for them and each Tuesday afternoon the group has gathered for an hour of musical fun and movement with Orr.

"It's a delightful mix of sensorimotor developmental activities accompanied by fun pop music to inspire and thrill our special kids from Ruakākā School," she said.

Dance teacher Kristin Orr (right) takes her Ruakākā School Move-It students through some balancing exercises. Photo / Julie Paton

"We start with a warm-up sitting on large Swiss balls grooving and bouncing to the music from the Madagascar movie: I like to move it, move it.

With an extensive array of props - hula hoops, weighted bags, ribbon sticks, butterfly wings, crowns, flags - Orr engages the children and encourages specific gross motor movements.

"Our aim is to encourage co-ordination, body awareness, balance, weight transference and visual skills," she said.

Dance teacher Kristin Orr reads her thank you card as her Ruakākā students watch. Photo / Julie Paton

"Ultimately it is fun, we have a beautiful large Ruakaka Hall to dance and move in, and together the children and teacher support aides work on social skills like sharing props, awareness of each other's body space and learning respect for others and property."

She said she can see the progress during the term with physical prowess, social understanding and cognitive skills of listening, attention and recall.

Students Exodia Garlick (left) and Meilah Johnson give dance teacher Kristin Orr an end of term thank-you gift, as Ruakākā teacher Kylie Batten watches. Photo / Julie Paton

Ruakākā teacher Jo Irvine said the school has been very lucky to have Kristin Orr offer this to their students, and they can see the difference it makes to their mobility.

Recently the school received an $11,000 grant which will fund musical therapy for a year for selected students with two specialist teachers.

Small team, big goals

Ruakākā's weightlifting club, the New Zealand Weightlifting Academy, is sending six students and four coaches to the national Secondary School weightlifting competition in Wellington this September.

Trainer Toni Symon said the club would like to make this a memorable experience for these young people.

NZ Weightlifting Academy team coaches and students Vester Villalon (left), Lindon Johnson, Ashleigh Kramer, Leah Bucknell, Shay Aull, Caleb Symon and Antonia Symon with daughter Ella. Photo / Supplied

"They have worked hard this year and are incredibly strong," she said. "We are aiming to fundraise to take the pressure off the parents as much as possible."

The club will hold a bake sale at the Waipū boutique market on July 14 and sell raffle tickets. Other ways you can help is to donate baking for the sale, or donate goodies for the raffle prize - or donate to the club's Givealittle page: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/ruakaka-weightlifting-team .

"Anything and everything will help," said Symon. The total cost per person will be around $400 to $500 and any leftover funds will go towards uniforms, food and other competition expenses this year.

This week: Winter in Waipū

Waipū's winter celebrations continue this week and here is what's happening:

Tonight is the Matariki Celebration at Waipū's Razza from 6.30pm. Get your tickets for $50 per person from Good Ground Real Estate or the Wild Tiger Del Shop and enjoy a night of learning about the constellations, entertaining kapa haka, and a buffet banquet two-course dinner. Phone Sarah 021858086 for more information.

School holiday Art workshops , hosted by the Waipū Community Arts at Waipū Primary School, continue today with further dates on July 15 and 18, 2-4pm. Contact Annie on 0211318295 or email annienewall1@gmail.com for more information or to book a spot.

Don some tartan and maybe even put your furry or feathered companion in tartan and join the Vet Centre's "People and Pet Parade" this Saturday. Pipers will lead the parade from the Pizza Barn at 11am down to the Vet Centre for prizegiving and a sausage sizzle. All donations will go to the Whangārei SPCA.

On Sunday it's Waipu's Boutique Sunday market , open as usual from 9am to 1pm – check out their facebook page to see all that's on offer.

Coming up on July 20-21 it's the biggest event of all, Art 'N' Tartan – so make sure you've got your tickets for one of the three shows. Buy from www.eventfinda.co.nz or call the Waipu Museum on 4320746 for more information.

Swap A Book in Ruakākā

Bring your young readers down to Two Birds Cafe at Ruakākā on July 17 from 10am to 2pm to swap their old books for new. Organised by the Bream Bay Learning Community, the event gives children a chance to swap any of their old books for a new one – and if they write a book review, they will receive a prize pack.

Dance away the holidays

If dancing is your child's thing, they may want to give Pulse Dance Studio's holiday programme a try. It runs on July 15 and 18, 9am to 4pm, and offers dance, arts, crafts, sports and outdoor activities for $40 per day with food provided. To book a spot or find out more, phone 0223542651 or email pulseperformingstudio@gmail.com .

