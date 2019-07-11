BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Moving to music is an excellent way for children to develop co-ordination and body awareness, says Ruakākā ballet teacher Kristin Orr.

Orr, who runs the Bream Bay Ballet school based at Ruakākā hall, has given an hour of her time each week in Term 2 for the past two years to help a group of Ruakākā students with their mobility.

The school chose seven students based on how beneficial it would be for them and each Tuesday afternoon the group has gathered for an hour of musical fun and movement with Orr.

"It's a delightful mix of sensorimotor developmental activities

