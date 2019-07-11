What is the most important thing in the world? He tangata, he tangata, he tangata, It is the people, it is the people, it is the people.

This is a proverb that is well used but for good reason.

Whether talking about our whanau, businesses, or community, the proverb relates every time.

However, In a Rotorua Daily Post , Local Focus story headlined "Candidate wants to move people who aren't shopping out of the CBD", council candidate Linda Rowbotham, who is endorsed by Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers, expressed concern about people who were "just lounging about on bean bags in Te Manawa on a nice day".

In the video, she said, "I'm not really sure why they would be in the city if they're not shopping or anything, it's just a place for them to hang out".

It beggars belief why someone seeking a position of power in Rotorua would want to discourage people from being able to hang out and enjoy themselves on a nice day in the CBD.

Who is to say that people hanging out wouldn't pop into a shop or buy some kai?

For our CBD and its businesses to flourish, it must be a well-designed people-friendly space where people want to spend their time. Candidates should be talking about ways to encourage more people into our CBD - not about kicking them out. (Abridged)

Ryan Gray

Council candidate



Obesity needs to be tackled

One of the biggest headaches facing our hospitals and medical fraternity is obesity - fatness among our fellow citizens. It is costing an enormous amount of money and resources - and yet the solution is not rocket science, just common sense.

Most of the obesity is caused by a bad diet - junk food, simply because junk food is cheaper than proper food - and easier to prepare.

Solution - simple, stop fast food outlets - councils have this ability, tax them out of existence and restrict their ability to function.

Make proper food cheaper - the current prices in supermarkets of fruit and vegetables is a joke - a very sick joke because it is ruining the health of Kiwis.

It is cheaper to buy family burgers than to prepare a salad with chicken! This is crazy. On top of that Cola is cheaper than bottled water (?) Add to that GST and you compound the felony!

All it takes is common sense from our leaders and the will power to do something to put right this absurd situation.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

