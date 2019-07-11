What is the most important thing in the world? He tangata, he tangata, he tangata, It is the people, it is the people, it is the people.

This is a proverb that is well used but for good reason.

Whether talking about our whanau, businesses, or community, the proverb relates every time.

However, In a Rotorua Daily Post , Local Focus story headlined "Candidate wants to move people who aren't shopping out of the CBD", council candidate Linda Rowbotham, who is endorsed by Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers, expressed concern about people who were "just lounging about on bean bags

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Obesity needs to be tackled

Related articles: