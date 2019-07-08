Rotorua's Puketawhero Park welcomes the next generation of league super stars this week as it plays host to the North Island Districts Tournament.

The annual event includes under-13, under-15 and under-17 boys' tournaments and under-15 and under-17 girls' tournaments. All together, this year's tournament has attracted 23 teams from Northland, Hauraki, Gisborne Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Coastline, Waikato, Manawatu and Taranaki.

The under-13 tournaments are played on Monday and Tuesday while the rest get under way tomorrow and wrap up with finals on Friday.

New Zealand Rugby League Upper Central Zone operations manager Hamana Amoamo said the tournament was all

