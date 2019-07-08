A 31 hectare, $36-$39 million solar farm could provide up to 10 per cent of Marsden Pt Oil Refinery's annual $30 million power bill - with scope to expand the project further.

Refining NZ, the owner and operator of the Marsden Point Oil Refinery is looking at constructing a 26 megawatt solar farm to be potentially developed adjacent to the refinery to supply it with renewable electricity.

The 31 hectare solar farm – which would be New Zealand's largest if built - would be situated on land belonging to Refining NZ and is estimated to cost around $36-$39 million. The

