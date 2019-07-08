Down the road from where I live is a little bakery. I sneak off there - my current girth would suggest it's a fairly regular occurrence - for a coffee and potato topped savoury most days.

The place is literally five minutes there and five minutes back which means the bloke in control of the machine has the perfect five minutes to make my coffee so I can get back just before my morning tea break ends.

That makes a daily visit a no brainer in my book.

Anyway, over time my whirlwind visits have led to some interesting interaction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: