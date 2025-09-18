Police are looking for this white 1997 Toyota Landcruiser Troopy 70 series model, which was taken as part of the theft.

A burglary in the Far North where multiple guns and two vehicles were taken is worrying police officers from Northland’s gang-disruption unit.

Police are appealing for information about the burglary, at a rural property in the Kāeo area.

They believe the burglary occurred between September 4 and 14 and launched Operation Garin in response.

Detective Brooke Chambers, of Northland’s Organised Crime and Gang Disruption Unit, said finding the firearms is a top priority.

“Firearms in the hands of the wrong people pose a significant risk to our communities and we would like to return these to the custody of their rightful owner.”