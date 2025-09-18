A white 1997 Toyota Landcruiser Troopy 70 series model and a 1987 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle were also stolen.
Chambers said all information, even if it seems insignificant, could help the investigation.
“We are appealing to community members who have disturbed strangers on their properties or witnessed any suspicious activity to please come forward.”
Information can be reported to 105 using the reference number 250915/2151 or Operation Garin.
