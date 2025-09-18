Advertisement
Theft of firearms worries Northland’s gang-disruption police

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Police are looking for this white 1997 Toyota Landcruiser Troopy 70 series model, which was taken as part of the theft.

A burglary in the Far North where multiple guns and two vehicles were taken is worrying police officers from Northland’s gang-disruption unit.

Police are appealing for information about the burglary, at a rural property in the Kāeo area.

They believe the burglary occurred between September 4 and 14 and

