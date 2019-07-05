So as the dust starts to settle after one of the biggest fire storms of the year here in Hawke's Bay, it is maybe just about time to take a balanced look at the debate that raged. Or is it too early, still too sensitive and painful?

Yes the debate that raged over the cute little girl that just wanted to play rugby, but was almost denied the opportunity to fulfill her dreams by a collection of archaic old principals.

Or was she …?

Actually, I don't think you can even call it a debate.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Marcus Agnew
Marcus Agnew

According to my research, "A

Related articles: