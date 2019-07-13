A Rotorua architecture firm is behind the designs for a memorial for the Christchurch mosque attack victims.

But it's been subject to public blowback because of the multimillion-dollar cost which comes with the proposal.

Apa Architects has drawn conceptual images of a memorial which include a water feature, education and conference centre and playground and estimates the project will cost between $10 million and $15m to build.

Since the images were released a change.org petition has been launched by Usman Afzali calling for the memorial plans to be put on hold until the Christchurch Muslim population has been considered.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"The

Related articles: