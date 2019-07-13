Sunday, June 30, was the last night at the Kaikohe RSA. Reporter Peter de Graaf joins the regulars for a final drink and asks them what they'll miss most.

Fergie can't recall when he started coming to the Kaikohe RSA.

Seven nights a week, every week of the year, he'd call in for a few beers, maybe a round of pool, a ciggie or two in the courtyard, some laughs with old mates and a bit of friendly ribbing.

He shrugs when I ask him how long he's been the club's most regular regular.
"Who's been counting?" Fergie replies.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At

Related articles: