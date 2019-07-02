They may be a small crew in the building and joinery trade, but a Napier company has got the nod over the rest of the country by nailing a national award at the recent Master Joiners Conference staged in Invercargill.

"We're a relatively small company so to head off the bigger boys around the country is a bit of a feather in the cap," was how Christie Builders and Joiners boss Peter Christie put it.

The company, which his father kicked off back in the 1950s and which he now heads, had first picked up the top Hawke's Bay/Poverty Bay