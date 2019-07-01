COMMENT:
There should be a global prize called the "What Were They Thinking? Award".

An award open to all the leaders of the lands which are spread out across the planet.

For many of the drivers (the leaders) of quite a good number of these lands are capable of making some, shall we say, "interesting" decisions.

Decisions which so often create ripple effects across the country they lead, and across into many other lands it has to be said.

The ripples are powered by a fuel called politics.

Which refines the decisions and choices and directions those leaders, and