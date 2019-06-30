With just four teams in the Baywide Premier Women's Championship this year, semifinals spots are a given.

However, there is still plenty to play for in the round-robin as the competition is so evenly contested, whichever teams can secure home semifinals will have a massive advantage going into the knockout rounds.

Having both picked up wins in the first match of the second round the weekend prior, Whakarewarewa and Rangiuru met in Te Puke on Sunday in what turned out to be an epic encounter.

The two sides met in the first game of the season in April and a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: