The end of June, and a week past the shortest day of the year.

Time for a review of the past six months. Starting with my favourite photo, so far: Alan Ofsoski's "Panda on a Bicycle in Autumn".

Every so often a single image captures the zeitgeist of an event, in this case the 2019 New Zealand Singlespeed Championships at Te Mata Peak, Havelock North in the Hawke's Bay in late April. Costumes and the joy of an event where, for most riders, competition is secondary to good times. The event wasn't in Rotorua.

However, Rotorua Singlespeed Society committee member,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: