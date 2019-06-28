This is Napier's Marine Parade, a year or two before the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake.

From this scene, only a few components now remain.

The band rotunda was donated to the Napier Borough Council in 1894 by Neal and Close Limited owners John Close and John Neal. It would fall down during the 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake and not be replaced.

The year before, the Napier fire brigade had shifted from this spot and moved behind the Napier Borough Council offices, which can be seen directly behind the rotunda. After this, they moved in 1924 to Tennyson St and then

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: