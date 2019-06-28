I was aghast to read about the latest estimate of nearly $7 million to re-align the Mount pathway (News, June 25) . This is outrageously scandalous.

I have spoken to reputable contractors involved for many years building large-scale retaining walls who have viewed the site damage.

Their considered opinions are that the present track could be safely resurrected and stabilised by utilising the same principles applied to any large retaining wall.

Their estimate for materials, machinery and labour would be well under $500,000 and the whole job could be completed in under a month.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Therefore full restoration

Hosking, Stewart praised

Related articles:

Museum money