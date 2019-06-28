I was aghast to read about the latest estimate of nearly $7 million to re-align the Mount pathway (News, June 25) . This is outrageously scandalous.

I have spoken to reputable contractors involved for many years building large-scale retaining walls who have viewed the site damage.

Their considered opinions are that the present track could be safely resurrected and stabilised by utilising the same principles applied to any large retaining wall.

Their estimate for materials, machinery and labour would be well under $500,000 and the whole job could be completed in under a month.

Advertisement

Therefore full restoration could be achieved at just a fraction of the shocking cost proposed by Tauranga City Council in completely re-aligning this popular pathway.

Tony Fellingham

The Lakes



Hosking, Stewart praised

Thank you Mike Hosking and Rachel Stewart for balanced, mature treatment of current contentious issues.

Pointing out that we don't have to agree on all things, but can still respect and defend the rights of others to differ.

No heat, no smoke, no unnecessary legislation.

People first; belief-systems somewhere second.

Brent Chambers

Matua



Museum money

I see the museum discussion has come up again, how many times is this? (News, June 27).

Each time it is rejected.

Ratepayers of Tauranga cannot afford a museum.

Why not use a portion of the money the museum would cost and repair the Mount base track, more people use that than would go to a museum.

Wendy Galloway

Omokoroa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz