A decision about a permanent fix for the slip-damaged Mauao base track has been put on hold.

A Tauranga City Council committee voted unanimously today to let the issue lie on the table while options - including some that had been previously dismissed - were more thoroughly investigated.

The committee reviewed the five options prepared by Tonkin and Taylor in June 2017 based on a visual assessment of the site shortly after the slip earlier that year.

The five options ranged in rough cost estimate from $600,000 to $1.9m.

Advertisement

The estimate for the option the council went forward with - building a replacement section of track at sea-level - has since blown out from the $2.2m approved in June 2017 to anything from $5.2m to $6.8m.

Councillors baulked at the costs, with Catherine Stewart saying it seemed a "ludicrous extravagance".

More to come.