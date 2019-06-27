That fellow Mike Hosking obviously didn't come down in the last shower unlike some of the NZTA mob with their headline-grabbing lowering of speed limits to lower our road toll - it won't work.

Hosking is absolutely one hundred per cent on the money with the article you printed in the opinion section last week.

I hope National gets in at the next election and poor old Simon Bridges gets burned by "the crusher" and she stands up and shows she has the balls to sort out the drug/drink driving fraternity.

Yeah crush cars of convicted drug/drink drivers even if it's not their car.

That may make "some" of the less hardcore perpetrators take note.

Too damn bad for the others who don't have enough grey matter to figure out it's not worth the penalty. And it may make other owners less likely to lend their cars to fools that can't see past the end of their noses for the smoke.

It really is time to make a difference to the road toll and "crusher Collins" is just the person to do it.

Go it "crusher"

Rod Petterson

Rotorua

Are we planning for more doctors also?

We have some amazing doctors and nurses working in our hospital.

They are working under extreme pressure, torn between patients who require hospital care and acute shortage of beds.

We read of the extra houses that are being built and the people who are being encouraged to come and live here and I wonder if anything is being done about extending medical care that will inevitably become necessary.



Heather Heywood

Rotorua



