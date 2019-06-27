That fellow Mike Hosking obviously didn't come down in the last shower unlike some of the NZTA mob with their headline-grabbing lowering of speed limits to lower our road toll - it won't work.

Hosking is absolutely one hundred per cent on the money with the article you printed in the opinion section last week.

I hope National gets in at the next election and poor old Simon Bridges gets burned by "the crusher" and she stands up and shows she has the balls to sort out the drug/drink driving fraternity.

Yeah crush cars of convicted drug/drink drivers

Are we planning for more doctors also?

