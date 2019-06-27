BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Winter in Waipū has kicked off with more than a month of events planned to celebrate the origins of the town's residents.

The festivities, co-ordinated by the Waipū Business Promotions group, mark both Matariki, the Māori New Year, plus the anniversary of the repeal of the 1747 Act of Proscription, which banned the wearing of tartan in Scotland.

The first event was a Murder Mystery Night at the Caledonian Hall – a show written, scripted and directed by Jill Mutch, featuring a cast who don't know what's coming and much audience participation.

More than 200 people attended the show, raising

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trail of Tartans

Related articles:

Art'nTartan gathers momentum

Ruakaka playground bricks

Bream Bay swimmer in the fast lane

Funds for community groups