BAY NEWS BITES

Budding filmmakers from Kerikeri High School are thrilled their first documentary made the finals of the Focus on Ability Short Film Festival.

Students from the school's learning enrichment department entered their short film See What We Can Do into the festival, which asks filmmakers to "Focus on the Ability" of people with a disability and tell a story for the world to view.

They are now calling for public votes on their film which is available to watch online.

Previous years' films have been both educational and inspirational and have been viewed in 168 countries across the world and voted

