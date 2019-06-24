Federated Farmers is bitterly disappointed its proposal that the registration fee for three or more working dogs be halved has been rejected by Kaipara District Council staff.

KDC says a reduction in fees by 50 per cent is "not practical or affordable" as it will result in a loss of revenue of $10,824, adding further financial pressure at a time the council was bringing animal control services in-house.

Fed Farmers proposed as part of KDC's annual review of its fees and charges for the 2019/20 financial year that the registration fee for three or more working dogs be reduced to