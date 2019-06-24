Nothing one reads or hears on Brexit from the British media can be trusted. This is because the subject is so contentious that the media feel themselves impelled to choose sides and, as a consequence, their coverage - in terms of what they cover and how they present it - reflects their own prejudices.

Even a reputable British newspaper like the Guardian - famous for its independence and regard for the facts - has succumbed, and has allowed its commitment to the "European" cause to colour its treatment of the Brexit issue to the extent that it has become a

