It's great to see a bit of a movement toward senior citizens getting more into quality movement and strength development training.

The gradual loss of strength is a natural part of the ageing process, so working to maintain and increase strength as we get older is about the closest thing we will find to fight off the ageing process.

There's always the hope of a new miracle anti-ageing drug coming along, but I can't see them as ever being as healthy as good old exercise.

Aerobic training, running and cycling has its benefits, great for the heart and lungs, but if it is the balance, mobility and muscle strength that you want to maintain, then specific training is needed for that.

So it is great to see an increasing awareness among our more senior citizens of the importance of getting into some quality physical development - enhancing their general athletic ability, moving well and continuing to do the things they love.

Everyone wants to be able to keep up with their kids as we, and they, get older. It's a real case of use it or lose it.

And the love of sport is just about as important as keeping up with any kids, and there is no reason with a bit of training, that people can't keep playing active sport well into their twilight years.

Having some cardio ability helps, but if you can't move well, and haven't got the strength to squat and jump around as you would like, then the sport isn't much fun.

Keeping that strength and movement up means you can keep playing much better for much longer, especially any non-contact sports like tennis, golf, waka ama, athletics, and even a sport like bowls. If you lose the ability to get into a strong low lunge, then even bowls can be tough.

And the benefits of keeping up with sport and fitness go far wider than the physical gains – keeping involved in community and connecting with mates gets more and more important for our mental wellbeing as we age.

Work life balance these days is a huge issue, so getting involved in fitness and sport can be a great way to keep on track with a satisfied and happy lifestyle. It's easy as a busy working parent to forget about looking after yourself, but once the kids are older and leaving home, you can regain your physical training, and get back into life.

Even for typically active lifestyles like farming, the social activity and personal satisfaction gained from the training and sport can be vital – farming, as with other industries, can be all consuming, so the break away from that can be crucial for out mental wellbeing.

Marcus Agnew

But certainly just maintaining the physical capability to move well and have the strength to keep working on the farm or orchard, and staying free of injury, which could have a real negative impact on one's business.

Even activities like outdoor tramping and hunting, getting up and down step ledges and rivers, carrying out the trophies, all needs good fundamental movement ability.

Pickle ball has been cited at the fastest growing sport in America. It's a bit like good old padder tennis, but played with high-tech bats and a better ball, and is taking off among the senior demographic – a great sport for keeping active and moving, and much easier to pick up than some sports.

A sport for all ages, ideally played on indoor courts, a great feeder for littlies to then move on to tennis, or just for anyone in the community to easily pick up and have fun.

Unfortunately, we will all face the gradual impacts of ageing, but we all have the opportunity fight back, and hold it off as best we can. Some good movement and foundation strength development can go a long way to a happier more involved quality of life.

Marcus Agnew is the health and sport development manager at Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust and is also a lecturer in sports science at EIT.