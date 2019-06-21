It's great to see a bit of a movement toward senior citizens getting more into quality movement and strength development training.

The gradual loss of strength is a natural part of the ageing process, so working to maintain and increase strength as we get older is about the closest thing we will find to fight off the ageing process.

There's always the hope of a new miracle anti-ageing drug coming along, but I can't see them as ever being as healthy as good old exercise.

Aerobic training, running and cycling has its benefits, great for the heart and lungs, but

