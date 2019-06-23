“TimeOutBlue”

I'm a firm believer in letting kids play any sport they want.

If they don't try every sport that sparks their interest in some way, how will they find their strength or a genuine love for a sport?

There is no blanket sporting code that fits every child - just like there is no blanket way to teach children. When it comes to sport, children should have a choice - especially by the time they reach the end of primary school.

But I wasn't always inclined to that way of thinking. I had to adapt.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Growing up, I tried just

Related articles: