I'm a firm believer in letting kids play any sport they want.

If they don't try every sport that sparks their interest in some way, how will they find their strength or a genuine love for a sport?

There is no blanket sporting code that fits every child - just like there is no blanket way to teach children. When it comes to sport, children should have a choice - especially by the time they reach the end of primary school.

But I wasn't always inclined to that way of thinking. I had to adapt.

Growing up, I tried just about every sport on offer in my small town. I enjoyed touch and netball but stuck with netball through high school and beyond. I loved being part of a team, I loved travelling out of town for tournament - even as an adult, and loved competition.

Today, kids have so many opportunities to give sport a good crack. Even for kids who are not necessarily sport-inclined, there is more than likely to be a sport for them.

When my daughter was old enough to jog, I'd take her through the Redwoods in Rotorua. She enjoyed it as long as it was less than 2km. When she was old enough to join team sports she played teeball - at my request because, where we lived in Australia, it was the sport that took on the youngest players. I enjoyed team sports as a kid, so my train of thought was that she would too. Next was netball, at her request, but by the end of the season she had decided it wasn't for her.

We moved away from team sports and tried tennis, gymnastics, dance, swimming and as much as she enjoyed them each on their own, competition was not for her. It's not who she is, and although it selfishly took me a while before I accepted that was okay.

We stopped trying. We both had had enough but once I ignored my own interests for her, accepting that the traditional type of team sports aren't for everyone, we realised there was still plenty of options around.

You only have to look at a school newsletter to see what's available. Kids can enter the more "traditional" sports with ease but what is also available to them are plenty of tasters that allow them to give something a go without committing to a full season. How good is that?

Children can enter school gymnastics competitions, without being part of a club, there are muddy obstacle course events for kids, they can do one-day school surfing competitions - this all supports children trying sport in some form and allowing them to see if they will like something.

This year, at 11, my daughter has now found a sport she loves. To be honest it's not something I, a person who was had ever considered an option but I'm pretty stoked to have come across a have-a-go day at Tauranga Synchro (synchronised swimming) because it's perfect for her.

Sport comes in many forms and not all parents think that way - I've come around. But anyone who hasn't may just well be stopping their children from finding what their version of sport it - and it doesn't have to be the same as yours.