So it's good that there are multiple inquiries, hopefully a concise conclusion is reached. And longer term, there is plenty happening to make OT better.
There is plenty happening to make the Mongrel Mob appear better as well.
Gone are the slovenly, anti-social rancid members that gave rise to the name "Mongrel". They are dressing and acting a little smarter. Someone is making a small fortune selling to the Mob - leather jackets, motorcycles and red 2019 sedans.
Ignore their efforts to give the impression that they are some sort of do-gooding club - not a gang.
Ignore the gangsters who say they are trying to go straight, but remain members.
Because P is the commodity at the centre of their illegal business empire. And as a retired mental health nurse noted in these pages a week ago, P is the root of all evil.
Expect to hear that the Mob have bought businesses to launder their money.
And expect to hear that the businesses are owned by trusts or companies that hide the real owners behind layers of bureaucracy, created with advice from professionals with questionable moral compasses.
The additional tragedy is that there are young men, predominantly Maori, attracted to gangs because they offer a sense of belonging, of family, that they have previously lacked because of generational abuse or dysfunction.
It's a sad day when the weather casts a greater pall on the nation's consciousness, than the cancerous erosion of a proud culture that has so much to celebrate.