In a room at the Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre, the walls are covered in history.
There are photos documenting the various birds Robert and Robyn Webb have rescued during their 30-plus years of operation; there are paintings and drawings of the famous birds who lived there – like Snoopy the one-legged kiwi who died in 2007, and Woof Woof the talking tui who died in 2011; and there are letters from the early 2000s thanking the Webbs.
It's obvious the Whangārei couple have made an impression on people over the years.
Reporter Mikaela Collins and

Related articles: