I do not profess to being an expert in road repairs or maintenance.

I refer to the repairs of the Tarawera Rd culvert, just beyond Te Wairoa.

The repairs have been ongoing for the past seven months.

As a frequent user of this road I am flabbergasted the job has taken this long.

On many occasions a large number of "workers" are present - a large percentage of whom, in my observations, are supporting themselves to terra firma by leaning on a shovel.

If this has not been an instance of "overkill" I would like to know what is.

