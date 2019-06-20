From the lakes of Rotorua to the man-made marvels of Abu Dhabi, wakeboarder Jack Gallon is set for the trip of the lifetime.

The 13-year-old John Paul College student's consistent results in local and national competitions have seen him selected for the New Zealand team to compete at the 2019 IWWF World Wakeboard Championships in Abu Dhabi in November. He will compete in the Junior Boys (11-14) age group.

"I'm nervous and excited, everyone there will be really good but I'm to go over to get some experience," Jack says.

Jack finished second in the junior boys' division at the

