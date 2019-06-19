Football is thriving at Rotorua Boys' High School and now national selectors are starting to take notice.

Rotorua Boys' first XI player Kelvin Cunliffe, 16, will represent his country for the first time during the July school holidays after being selected in the New Zealand Secondary Schools Under-16 team.

The under-16 side along with an under-19 side will travel to Australia to play Australia Secondary Schools and State Secondary Schools teams.

Kelvin, who is the only Rotorua student named in either squad, said finding out he had been selected was a special moment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I'm really happy with my achievement, it's

Related articles: