A single illuminated door frame set the stage in the opening moments of the Royal New Zealand Ballet's (RNZB) performance of Black Swan White Swan at Baycourt Theatre in Tauranga.

The modern contemporary twist on re-imagining Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake was simply captivating.

Choreographer Mario Radacovsky's range of dynamic, creative and explosive movements were fast and sharp to watch. A selection of motifs which demonstrated the dancers' abilities and complemented their bodies unfurled in front of us.

Simple, classic and elegant costumes complemented each movement allowing freedom and complete expression to unfold.

The lighting was creative and simple, setting first the

