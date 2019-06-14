When you're a grandparent you get all the good stuff. The cuddles and the playtimes and reading stories and dishing out lollies and spoiling the children and ... trying to keep track of your stuff when it turns out one of the grandkids is part magpie ...

I was getting some hay out of the shed for the horses this morning when I noticed something odd way up on top of the pile of bales.

I peered and squinted. It looked like a long stick or wooden pole.

Then I recognised it - it's the handle for my leaf rake.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: