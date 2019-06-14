It's hard for most people to get their heads around the Government's Budgets but pretty nigh impossible for a bunch of underprivileged Northland kids to explain what they thought about the latest fiscal number-crunching.

At the 2019 Budget Analysis by the local branch of Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) on Whangārei on Wednesday, nine students who have already graduated from the school of hard knocks but are currently at Kaitaia's Alternative Education school were put under the spotlight.

It was the first time rangatahi have been invited to speak at CPAG's annual picking apart of the Budget, attended by people

What the heck is a Wellbeing Budget?