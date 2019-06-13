The value of Rotorua building work in the past three months has soared above $56m, boosted by high-value commercial projects including new inner city offices. The value of commercial work consented by the Rotorua Lakes Council in March, April and May was $25.8m, up from $5.7m in the same period last year, and the value of residential work consented was $30.6m, up from $18.2m last year.

In May alone, Rotorua Lakes Council approved $5.9m worth of commercial consents and $10.6m worth of residential consents, including 22 new dwellings.

One of the biggest consents to be given the go-ahead in May

