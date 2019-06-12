COMMENT

Sometimes, what sounds like satire is accurate reporting of actual events.


So, I couldn't access my email, couldn't log in. When I explored further, I was even informed on screen that my email address didn't exist.

This was a real blow because, among myriad other things, I use email to send these words to the newspaper.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But, no, I didn't exist.

I rang my provider and took advantage of the call-me-back option "without losing my place in the queue". Yes they called back within about an hour-and-a-half and it went something like this.

"If Wyn Drabble is ready to

Related articles: