A digital connectivity package for 11 local marae has meant the "Maori world and Pakeha world coming together as one", according to a Napier teacher.

Former Miss Universe New Zealand and teacher at Kohanga Reo o Te Kupenga o Te Matauranga at Henry Hill School in Napier, Harlem-Cruz Ihaia, believed the $21 million Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) digital package, highlighted in yesterday's wider PGF announcement, was a windfall.

The 21-year old was also a member of the Kohupatiki Marae in Clive, which currently operates without internet.

"From a youth perspective it's a great idea. You don't see young people often

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.