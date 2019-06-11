Another Flaxmere alcohol outlet is facing opposition to its license in what local politicians are calling a "David and Goliath" battle.

Just days after the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority's decision to renew Flaxmere Liquor's licence, Hastings councillor and Hastings ambassador Henare O'Keefe and Flaxmere kaumatua Des Ratima, said their next objection is against the on and off-license renewal for the Flaxmere Tavern.

The Tavern, owned by Trust House Limited currently operates its on license, Monday to Sunday from 8am to 2am the following day, and off license, across the bar and garden bar from 7am to 11pm.

O'Keefe said "it is not a war on a person" but rather a "war on alcohol".

Cr Henare O'Keefe, is poised to oppose yet another liquor license renewal in Flaxmere. Photo / File

Yet he says "alcohol has certainly got personal in the lives of our people where it's health, or whether it's caused upheaval in the home etc.

"Mankind for whatever reason is dependent on alcohol. It's a bit like gangs really, it's never going to go away, so what we can do is make recommendations and manage it as best we can.

"In-depth rhetoric with Maori, because we are over-represented, has been sadly lacking and that is right across the board whether it is the DHB, Police, local government."

He suggested alcohol be taken out of supermarkets, and outlets go back to a 6pm closing time, along with stopping alcohol sales on Sundays.

"If it's not going to be eliminated altogether, for me that's the next step. Whether or not that will happen, I couldn't say, but suffice to say, we just can't keep ignoring it and rolling over. At some stage, someone has to take a stand."

Fellow Hastings district councillor and Hawke's Bay district health board member, Jacoby Poulain, said not many people can do what Des and Henare have done, and it's "unrealistic to expect everyday ordinary community members to oppose applications on the basis of reducing alcohol harm in our communities".

Instead, "our agencies that we pay tax and ratepayer funding towards should be doing so on the communities behalf", she said.

Trust House Ltd CEO, Allan Pollard said, as a community-owned company they operate a "best practise policy across the management of alcohol and alcohol issues" under the act.

"I couldn't think why anyone would want to object, other than the fact they may just not like alcohol."

Pollard said he has "no concern" that the inspector will object to their license, as they manage liquor with the greatest of responsibility and "go above and beyond the law".

"We would never serve intoxicated people, and we are always mindful of not serving underage people. We take great steps to abide by the law."

He said they gave $549,000, generated from the tavern back to the Flaxmere community at the end of 2018.

"We are always happy to work with the community and meet with the community and discuss any issues that they have, but I think that Tavern and the Trust House Foundation give a lot back to that community."

A police spokeswoman said, "police accept the concerns held by the public objectors and general commentary that the Flaxmere suburb is an area that could be considered to be more vulnerable to alcohol-related harm".

She said they complete enquires into every licence application received and report the findings to the District Licensing Committee as required by the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said Flaxmere Tavern's application for renewal had currently received two objections.

It is due to go before the District Licensing Committee in July.

A Provisional Local Alcohol Policy is currently before ARLA.

Once approved, it will be enforced for the Hastings and Napier Areas.

It will have a "new provision stating that there will be no further off licence; bottle stores to be issued in specific areas of Flaxmere, Camberley and Maraenui".