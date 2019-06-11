There is no budget overrun or doubling of costs for the Whakarewarewa forest development project as was incorrectly suggested by Tracey McLeod in her letter of June 7.

Rotorua Lakes Council committed to a total investment of $7.5m in this project as part of its 2018-28 long-term Plan (LTP). No additional council funds have been committed to this development.

Another $7m the project attracted from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund is additional to the council's $7.5m commitment.

The development would have been scaled back had the PGF application been unsuccessful.

This project will improve facilities already popular with

