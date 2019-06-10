I was reclining in the early winter warmth on Sunday and I came up with an idea for this column.


I often stumble about in the quest of finding a subject to hit upon so I was rather pleased with myself that over a slice of cheese on crumpet and a chilled can of liquid refreshment I had come up with one.

However, while I had an idea I did not have a pen or pencil upon me, so accordingly failed to note it down.

Roger Moroney is an award-winning journalist for Hawke's Bay Today and observer of the slightly off-centre.
And so yes, come tea time... I had forgotten what it was I was going

